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Cryptocurrency,Bitcoin,Coin,Over,Tablet,Screen,Showing,Trade,Analysis,Chart.
March 18, 2026 8:16 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Follows Previous Bear Market Pattern, Analyst Says: Here's What Happens Next

The Stablecoin Dominance Pattern

Stablecoin dominance (USDT + USDC) exploded from 8.5% to 12.5% after sweeping prior highs, exactly as Cowen predicted two months ago when Bitcoin traded above $90,000. 

The current pullback in stablecoin dominance mirrors patterns seen in Bitcoin dominance, palladium, and the Hang Seng Index over the past four years.

“When I look at stablecoin dominance, I would have to say objectively, it’s hard to say that this won’t just be a higher low,” Cowen said. 

“If it takes out the low, then I’m wrong. But for now, this simply looks like what we’ve previously seen in other markets that exhibited a very similar pattern,” he added.

The pattern works like this: an asset sets a high, sells off, sets another high, sells off again but forms a higher low, then breaks through highs convincingly.

One final pullback makes everyone think it’s a fakeout before it explodes higher from the bull market support band.

The Midterm Year Comparison

Bitcoin found a low in February 2026, identical to February lows in 2014, 2018, and 2022. The asset then rallied into March and got rejected at the bull market support band, forming a lower high before selling off into summer.

In 2022, Bitcoin set a low, then a higher low coinciding with the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It swept prior highs but ultimately formed a lower high. 

In 2026, Bitcoin set a low, then a higher low coinciding with the U.S.-Iran conflict, and swept prior highs reaching $76,000.

“Bitcoin topped to within plus or minus one week of the last two market cycle tops in the fourth quarter of the post-halving year,” Cowen explained. “Bitcoin found a low in February, which is when it always finds a low in bear markets.”

The 2018 Parallel

The 2018 comparison is striking. Bitcoin found a low at $6,000, just as it found a low at $60,000 this cycle. 

It then rallied to the bull market support band in March and formed a lower high.

The bull market support band sits at $83,000. As long as Bitcoin trades below that level, nothing has changed technically. 

This remains a lower high structure, just as stablecoin dominance maintains a higher low structure.

The Underperformance Data

Bitcoin is down against every major asset class year-to-date. Bitcoin fell 27% against gold, 35% against energy stocks, 23% against silver, and 13% against the S&P 500 in 2026.

Bitcoin’s gold valuation swept the highs and will likely oscillate back down to the lows, potentially another 30% decline. 

The pattern mirrors the ETH-Bitcoin market cap ratio, which Cowen correctly called as topping in 2022 and bottoming in April 2025.

Image: Shutterstock

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