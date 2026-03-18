Bitcoin At $73,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Stall Ahead Of Powell Press Conference

Bitcoin continues to trade around $73,000, following $199.4 million in net ETF inflows on Tuesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $138.25 million in net inflows.

Meme coin market capitalization is down 1.1% over the past 24 hours to $35.7 billion.

Trader Commentary:

Crypto Tony noted Bitcoin is holding support at $73,400, with the market likely to remain range-bound for now – a move above $74,900 would be bullish and a dip toward lower support followed by a bounce could offer another entry.

Lennaert Snyder said Bitcoin is consolidating in a tight range, with traders waiting for a confirmed breakout before adding new positions. He outlined two scenarios: a pullback to around $72,000 favoured for a potential long if strong reversal appears or a breakout higher toward ~$76,030.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted strength across major altcoins:

Ethereum could reach as high as $8,670 in the next bull cycle, according to Ali Martinez

Solana has reclaimed the $93.14 level, flipping resistance into support. If sustained, upside targets include $102.67 and $113.16, with potential for a short squeeze

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