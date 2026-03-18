Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Cryptocurrency,Bitcoin,Coin,Over,Tablet,Screen,Showing,Trade,Analysis,Chart.
March 18, 2026 7:50 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin At $73,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Stall Ahead Of Powell Press Conference

Bitcoin continues to trade around $73,000, following $199.4 million in net ETF inflows on Tuesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $138.25 million in net inflows.  

Meme coin market capitalization is down 1.1% over the past 24 hours to $35.7 billion.

Trader Commentary:

Crypto Tony noted Bitcoin is holding support at $73,400, with the market likely to remain range-bound for now – a move above $74,900 would be bullish and a dip toward lower support followed by a bounce could offer another entry.

Lennaert Snyder said Bitcoin is consolidating in a tight range, with traders waiting for a confirmed breakout before adding new positions. He outlined two scenarios: a pullback to around $72,000 favoured for a potential long if strong reversal appears or a breakout higher toward ~$76,030.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted strength across major altcoins:

  • Ethereum could reach as high as $8,670 in the next bull cycle, according to Ali Martinez
  • Solana has reclaimed the $93.14 level, flipping resistance into support. If sustained, upside targets include $102.67 and $113.16, with potential for a short squeeze

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved