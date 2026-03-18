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Declining financial chart with conceptual images of cryptocurrencies in the background
March 18, 2026 3:27 AM 2 min read

Pippin Tumbles 67% In A Week After Outperforming Crypto Heavyweights: Did You See It Coming?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-based memecoin Pippin (PIPPIN), after defying bear market conditions, has crashed dramatically this week.

This Analyst Saw PIPPIN’s Decline Coming

PIPPIN has plunged over 25% in the past day and 67% over the week. The decline wiped out nearly $290 million from the token’s market capitalization, knocking it out of the top ten memecoins list.

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez sarcastically pointed to their late February prediction about the memecoin’s sell-off, stating, “I wish someone had predicted this.”

Bearish Sentiment Spikes

No specific catalyst drove PIPPIN’s decline, although the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset's price, fell into the bearish zone, according to TradingView. The Relative Strength Index, however, was "Neutral," with a reading below 30.

Notably, PIPPIN’s open interest jumped 12% in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass. A jump in open interest, coming alongside a price drop, typically indicates new short positions entering the market.

PIPPIN Cools After Impressive Run

PIPPIN was launched as a viral AI-generated unicorn image by Yohei Nakajimacreator of the autonomous AI agent BabyAGI. After going viral on social media, the community decided to transition the token into an autonomous AI agent on X.

Price Action: At the time of writing, PIPPIN was exchanging hands at $0.1293, down 25.93% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Igor Faun on Shutterstock.com

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