Anthony Scaramucci Backs Michael Saylor's Preferred Stock Bet: 'This Is His iPhone Moment...Has Set The Clock On Global Adoption'

Setting The ‘Clock On Global Adoption’

Scaramucci predicted the impact will be so explosive that skeptics' "faces will melt off," and their dying words will be "Saylor was right."

STRC Aiding Saylor’s Firm Rebound?

Saylor describes STRC as “Digital Credit” that could provide a high-yield, lower-volatility income instrument. The proceeds are used to acquire more Bitcoin. Last week, he said that STRC achieved better risk-adjusted returns than several tech giants,

The stock currently pays 11.50% annual dividends, payable monthly in cash, and has achieved a historical 30-day volatility of 6%.

Strategy Still Underwater

The company has been buying BTC despite sitting on unrealized losses of over a billion. Strategy's market valuation stands at $51.85 billion, while its Bitcoin holdings are valued at $56.41 billion. This means that the stock is trading at a discount to its net asset value.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $74,417.90, down 0.04% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Strategy shares fell 0.35% in after-hours trading after closing 1.87% higher at $150.28 during Tuesday's regular trading session.

The stock exhibited weak price momentum across the short-, medium-, and long-term, earning a very low Momentum score in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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