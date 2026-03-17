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Dogecoin coin amid a backdrop of other crypto coins
March 17, 2026 11:55 PM 2 min read

Dogecoin Tweets 'Much Gold, Very Lucky' While Bonk Wishes Everyone A 'Happy St. Patrick's Day From the Dog' (CORRECTED)

Editor’s Note: The headline in this story has been updated for accuracy.

Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) official X account celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday with a fun post featuring its Shiba Inu mascot decked out in green.

Canines In Festive Mood

The X post showed an adorable Shiba Inu dressed up as a leprechaun, a supernatural being from Irish folklore. The dog is sitting over a pot overflowing with gold coins with the Dogecoin logo.

“Much gold, very lucky,” the post read, symbolizes luck and prosperity.

Other memecoin ecosystems joined the celebration as well.

Floki (CRYPTO: FLOKI) wrote, “Celebrating luck, community, and the journey… with FLOKI at the heart of it,” quoting a post by Elon Musk showing three dogs adorned in green leprechaun hats.

It’s worth noting that Floki draws its name from Musk’s Shiba Inu, and a dog in the picture could well be that one.

Bonk (CRYPTO: BONK) shared an animated video showing the BONK dog mascot as a leprechaun dancing on a pot of gold.

“Happy St. Patrick's Day from The Dog. Hope you're wearing green today,” Bonk wished its community.

Bonk’s price surged 7.42% in the past 24 hours, capturing the festive mood, while Floki and Dogecoin dipped in sync with the broader market pullback.

St. Patrick’s Day is a religious and cultural holiday and is widely celebrated in places with a large Irish diaspora, including the U.S.

Photo Courtesy: Akif CUBUK on Shutterstock.com

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