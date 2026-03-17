Senator Cramer Pushes For Swift Clarity Act Regulation, Says 'Digital Industry Cannot Go Overseas'

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) is urging U.S. lawmakers to pass the Clarity Act quickly, emphasizing that regulatory uncertainty risks driving the digital asset industry the country.
We Cannot Allow Innovation To Leave
In a Mar. 17 interview, Cramer stressed the need for clear regulatory "guardrails" to define:
- Securities vs. commodities
- Traditional banking vs. digital asset platforms
He acknowledged concerns from banks about crypto firms offering yield products, sometimes through intermediaries like PayPal, but argued that regulation must strike a balance between oversight and innovation.
Cramer warned that without clarity, the U.S. could lose its competitive edge, stating that policymakers "cannot allow digital assets and digital industry to go overseas."
Cramer suggested that refining existing legislation could help close regulatory gaps without slowing progress, positioning the U.S. to remain a leader in digital asset innovation.
Lawmakers Align On Need For Framework
Other senators are echoing similar views on the importance of crypto legislation:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.