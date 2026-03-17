Senator Cramer Pushes For Swift Clarity Act Regulation, Says 'Digital Industry Cannot Go Overseas'

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) is urging U.S. lawmakers to pass the Clarity Act quickly, emphasizing that regulatory uncertainty risks driving the digital asset industry the country.

We Cannot Allow Innovation To Leave

In a Mar. 17 interview, Cramer stressed the need for clear regulatory "guardrails" to define:

Securities vs. commodities

Traditional banking vs. digital asset platforms

He acknowledged concerns from banks about crypto firms offering yield products, sometimes through intermediaries like PayPal, but argued that regulation must strike a balance between oversight and innovation.

Cramer warned that without clarity, the U.S. could lose its competitive edge, stating that policymakers "cannot allow digital assets and digital industry to go overseas."

Cramer suggested that refining existing legislation could help close regulatory gaps without slowing progress, positioning the U.S. to remain a leader in digital asset innovation.

Lawmakers Align On Need For Framework

Other senators are echoing similar views on the importance of crypto legislation:

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