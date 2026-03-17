Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Lummis Pushes Crypto Hub, Regulatory Clarity
March 17, 2026 4:37 PM 1 min read

Senator Cramer Pushes For Swift Clarity Act Regulation, Says 'Digital Industry Cannot Go Overseas'

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) is urging U.S. lawmakers to pass the Clarity Act quickly, emphasizing that regulatory uncertainty risks driving the digital asset industry the country.

We Cannot Allow Innovation To Leave

In a Mar. 17 interview, Cramer stressed the need for clear regulatory "guardrails" to define:

  • Securities vs. commodities
  • Traditional banking vs. digital asset platforms

He acknowledged concerns from banks about crypto firms offering yield products, sometimes through intermediaries like PayPal, but argued that regulation must strike a balance between oversight and innovation.

Cramer warned that without clarity, the U.S. could lose its competitive edge, stating that policymakers "cannot allow digital assets and digital industry to go overseas."

Cramer suggested that refining existing legislation could help close regulatory gaps without slowing progress, positioning the U.S. to remain a leader in digital asset innovation.

Lawmakers Align On Need For Framework

Other senators are echoing similar views on the importance of crypto legislation:

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved