Bitcoin Hit $76,000 With A Pattern That Only Happened 15 Times Before

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on Tuesday morning hit $76,000 after eight straight green days, a pattern that has only occurred 15 times in Bitcoin’s history and not seen in three years.

The Rare Eight-Day Streak

The eight consecutive green days pushed Bitcoin up 15%-16% from crisis lows, breaking through key resistance despite testing back to $74,000.

The last time this pattern occurred, it led to a massive correction, but historically it has been a positive signal, especially approaching key resistance levels.

CoinShares head of research James Butterfill says the rally appears to be driven by a short squeeze that may be ending.

“There’s been a bit of a short flush out and we’re at the end of that, so the rally doesn’t have legs to it,” Butterfill said.

The Whale Selling Pressure

Bitcoin faces continued headwinds from whale selling, with $37 billion in outflows from wallets holding over 10,000 Bitcoin since October.

The Winklevoss twins sold $130 million worth of Bitcoin, signaling ongoing selling pressure from large holders.

Fund flows have turned a corner. Bitcoin ETFs saw $4 billion in outflows over five weeks, then $3 billion in inflows over the past three-to-four weeks, nearly correcting all outflows. Institutional investors are bottom-fishing.

The Tokenization Competition

Tokenized commodities are drawing liquidity from Bitcoin. Oil trading on Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) surged from zero to 21 million in volume at launch, then hit $1.3 billion in a 24-hour period over the weekend.

Aggregated stablecoin volumes and decentralized finance volumes would rank as the sixth-largest equity exchange in the world.

The Bitcoin Mining Shift

Bitcoin mining companies are rapidly transitioning to AI. Currently, 30% of revenues are derived from AI in listed Bitcoin miner space.

By the end of this year, that number will hit 70% of revenue.

“I was going to ask you what do you mean by Bitcoin miners? I thought they were called AI data centers,” quipped one analyst.

The hash price of miners sits at $30 per petahash per day, brutal economics pushing miners toward AI.

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