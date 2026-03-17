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March 17, 2026 3:49 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Sideways Ahead Of FOMC Meeting

Bitcoin moved swiftly above $74,000 on Tuesday, buoyed by strong institutional demand and improving sentiment.

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 110,029 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $385.31 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $201.6 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $35.9 million.
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Kaspa, DeXe and MemeCore.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: CryptosBatman warns that both macro and technical factors are aligning bearishly for Bitcoin. With the upcoming FOMC meeting, he expects potential downside as BTC approaches a strong resistance zone, increasing the likelihood of rejection.

Ted Pillows highlighted Bitcoin's tendency to trap traders with fake moves – false breakdowns during uptrends and fake breakouts during downtrends.

He pointed to a similar move in January 2026, when Bitcoin briefly broke above $94,000 before reversing, suggesting a possible scenario where BTC reclaims $76,000, rallies toward $80,000, and then reverses into a larger downtrend, a classic bull trap setup.

Timothy Peterson offered a more optimistic view based on historical seasonality. He noted that mid-March (around March 12–24) has often marked Bitcoin's annual low in previous cycles. If this pattern holds, the market could be near a local bottom, with a higher probability of upward movement in the coming weeks.

Image: Shutterstock

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