Michael Saylor's New Product Means 'Bitcoin Bottom Is In,' Trader Says

‘Bottom Is In' As Bearish Sentiment Peaks

In his Mar.17 podcast, Maeda noted that market sentiment is extremely bearish, with many traders expecting a final capitulation toward $45,000.

However, he sees this as an overcrowded trade, choosing instead to aggressively accumulate Bitcoin.

His thesis is not based on macro or technicals, but on crypto-native capital flows, which he believes are shifting in a way that supports price stability.

At the center of this view is Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and its new fixed-income product STRCH, introduced by Michael Saylor.

The product offers an 11.5% yield, with proceeds used directly to purchase Bitcoin. This creates a reflexive loop – Investors buy STRCH for yield, capital flows into the product and that capital is used to buy Bitcoin continuously.

Maeda argues this effectively creates a price-insensitive buyer, absorbing sell pressure and potentially establishing a strong market floor.

If demand for STRCH remains strong, it could limit downside volatility, making deep corrections less likely even if broader sentiment remains cautious.

Critics Warn Of Risks

Not everyone agrees with the model. Critics like Peter Schiff argue the structure could resemble a Ponzi-like system if Bitcoin enters a prolonged downturn, as maintaining high yields may become unsustainable.

However, supporters point out that Strategy currently has enough cash reserves to sustain payouts for over two years, reducing near-term risk and allowing the strategy to function effectively for now.

Maeda's approach reflects a broader positioning strategy: accumulate spot Bitcoin, be selective with altcoins and capture yield opportunities tied to products like STRCH.

Overall, the argument is that structural demand from new financial products could be quietly reshaping Bitcoin's market dynamics, potentially making the widely expected deep pullback harder to achieve.

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