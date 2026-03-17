Anthony Pompliano: Bitcoin's Strong Because It's Proving Itself As A 'Borderless Asset'

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is beginning to stand out as a true "borderless asset" as geopolitical tensions rise, according to Professional Capital Management CEO Anthony Pompliano.

Bitcoin Diverges As Chaos Hedge

Pompliano highlighted in his weekly podcast update that Bitcoin and oil are the two assets currently showing strength.

While oil's rally is driven by supply disruptions, Bitcoin's move is more notable, rising roughly 10% since the first signs of escalation, even as traditional markets struggle.

He offered two interpretations for Bitcoin's resilience:

Chaos hedge thesis: Bitcoin is behaving as expected, acting as a hedge during global instability

Retail-driven rally: Institutions may be selling, while retail investors are stepping in to buy

Pompliano emphasized that investors may be rediscovering Bitcoin's core value proposition, an asset that operates outside traditional financial systems, making it attractive during periods of uncertainty and potential monetary expansion.

If Bitcoin continues to outperform during geopolitical stress, Pompliano believes it could gain credibility among institutional investors who have historically been skeptical.

Sustained strength, he argues, could attract "a lot of new friends" to the asset as its role in portfolios becomes clearer.

Market Weakness May Be Temporary

Despite Bitcoin's resilience, Pompliano noted that traditional assets, including stocks, bonds and gold, have weakened during the recent turmoil.

However, history suggests this may not last.

The S&P 500 has averaged 14.2% returns in the year following geopolitical shocks, indicating that current market stress could eventually give way to recovery.

Pompliano concluded that markets remain highly sensitive to global developments, and investors should focus less on short-term moves and more on building resilient, long-term portfolios capable of weathering uncertainty.

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