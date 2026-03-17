Bitcoin ETFs Hit 6 Straight Days Of Inflows: Why Is BTC Going Up Again?

The ETF Flow Story

BlackRock’s IBIT (NASDAQ:IBIT) pulled in $139.40 million in a single day, nearly 70% of the entire market’s daily inflow, bringing net assets to $63.21 billion.

Fidelity’s FBTC (BATS:FBTC) added $64.53 million, making it a distant but solid second.

The six-day streak reversed weeks of outflows as institutional buyers stepped in during the Fear & Greed Index’s extreme fear reading of 15.

The Ascending Triangle Setup

Bitcoin is down 1% on the day after tagging a session high of $76,022.

Recent price action is forming what looks like an ascending triangle near the $70,000-$76,000 zone—higher lows being made while the descending trendline caps the top. This is a compression pattern.

A decisive breakout above the trendline could trigger a move toward $84,000-$85,000 resistance.

A breakdown below $66,279 Supertrend support opens the door to test $62,534 key support floor.

The Supertrend sits at $66,279, currently below price for the first time in weeks, suggesting immediate selling pressure may be easing.

LuxAlgo indicator mapped out two critical levels: $97,963 as major resistance above and $62,534 as the key support floor that must hold to prevent a deeper leg down.

The Calm Volatility

Bitcoin’s 30-day implied volatility index held between 55%-60%, remarkably steady during the Iran conflict now in its third week.

The stability suggests traders have not been aggressively buying put options to hedge against price declines.

Traditional markets freaked out in contrast. The VIX jumped from 20% to over 32% on March 6.

Crude oil volatility surged to more than 100% from 64%. MOVE, which tracks volatility in U.S. Treasury notes, rose to 85% from 73%.

The divergence matters. Bitcoin traders appear calm while equity, oil, and bond markets panic.

One explanation: crypto sentiment was already unsettled before the Iran conflict, with Bitcoin plunging from $126,000 to low $60,000s, shaking out bulls who already hedged against further declines.

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