XRP Jumps 9% Weekly, Climbs To Fourth-Largest Crypto As Network Activity Surges

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 9% in a week as rising network activity and expanding partnerships fuel bullish momentum.

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted XRP is breaking out of a triangle pattern, a structure often associated with strong directional moves. If the breakout holds, technical projections suggest a potential move toward $1.85.

Statistics: Santiment shows XRP adoption continuing to accelerate.

Total holders surpassed 7.7 million for the first time, active addresses surged to 46,767, a 5-week high on Mar. 16. Price jumped 14% in 48 hours, breaking above the $1.60 level.

This combination of rising user activity and price strength points to growing network engagement, often a key driver of sustained rallies.

According to SoSoValue, XRP ETFs recorded a net outflow of around $6 million on Mar. 16.

Despite the short-term outflow, cumulative net inflows remain strong at approximately $1.20 billion, indicating continued institutional interest.

Community News: Ripple continues to build out its ecosystem and real-world use cases as Ripple Payments now enables instant cross-border payouts into the U.S. and Canada, reducing settlement times from days to seconds.

The company also announced expansion into Brazil, aiming to offer a full suite of institutional crypto services, including custody, payments, and treasury solutions.

Growth efforts include partnerships with local banks and fintech's, alongside increasing adoption of its stablecoin RLUSD.

Overall, rising adoption, improving infrastructure, and technical breakout signals are positioning XRP as one of the stronger performers in the current market cycle.

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