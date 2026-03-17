Strategy, BitMine Make Biggest 2026 Buys Before Fed Meeting—Is There More To It?

The Record Buys

Strategy’s purchase was its largest single-week Bitcoin buy of 2026, following the prior week’s acquisition of 17,994 BTC for $1.28 billion.

Strategy now holds 761,068 BTC worth approximately $55.8 billion but sits on an estimated $1.7 billion in unrealized losses.

The company is underwater by conventional metrics yet doubled down anyway, buying at an average of $70,194 per coin versus its November 2024 record purchase at $88,627.

Meanwhile, BitMine acquired 60,999 ETH for roughly $140 million, edging out the previous week’s haul of 60,976 ETH.

Total holdings now stand at 4,595,562 ETH at $2,185 per token, representing 3.81% of Ethereum’s 120.7 million token supply.

Moreover, Ethereum Foundation sold 5,000 ETH directly to BitMine at $2,042.96 to fund protocol research and development.

What They Know

Every coin bought below the $75,696 blended average mechanically lowers Strategy’s overall cost basis.

The “42/42 Plan” is built to raise $84 billion by 2027 through stock sales and debt — a machine engineered to buy exactly when others won’t.

They’re also buying into a market that’s behaviorally changing. Since the Iran war began February 28, Bitcoin has gained more than 12% while gold has lost around 5% — the first time in a major geopolitical conflict that Bitcoin has shown consistent outperformance over more than two weeks.

For BitMine, the calculus is different but equally deliberate.

“Bitmine has slightly increased the pace of ETH buys in each of the past two weeks, as our base case is ETH is in the final stages of the ‘mini-crypto winter,'” stated Chairman Tom Lee.

In short: they’re not calling a bottom. They’re lowering their cost, running a system designed for downturns, and positioning for an asset that’s starting to act less like a tech stock and more like a geopolitical hedge.

The FOMC Wildcard

The Federal Open Market Committee meets today and tomorrow, with the policy decision dropping at 2:00 PM ET on March 18.

CME FedWatch shows 92%+ probability the Fed holds rates at 3.50%-3.75%.

Bitcoin dropped after 7 of the last 8 FOMC meetings in 2025.

At the January 28 meeting, Bitcoin fell from $90,400 to $83,383 within 48 hours—a 7.3% decline—despite rates holding as expected.

The Technical Setup

Bitcoin broke above $75,000 to a high of $75,800 on March 17, decisively breaking through a falling wedge pattern that formed from early February through mid-March.

The 20 EMA sits at $70,513 and the 50 EMA at $72,898—price has reclaimed both after weeks below.

RSI reads 58.47, recovered from oversold February lows and sitting in bullish territory with room to run.

A daily close above $76,000 with volume would constitute the most significant technical breakout of 2026.

Meanwhile, Ethereum gained nearly 8% to $2,360, forming an ascending wedge from February lows around $1,800.

The Supertrend level sits at $1,977 as rising support. A daily close above $2,400 would be the first real sign the Supertrend could flip bullish.

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