Bitcoin At $74,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Digest Monday Gains

Bitcoin is trading at $74,000 after Bitcoin ETFs saw $201.6 million in net inflows on Monday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $35.9 million in net inflows.

The meme coin market capitalization rose by 4.2% to $35.6 billion.

Trader Commentary:

CryptoLimbo noted that Bitcoin has surged past $75,000, marking a roughly 25% gain from February lows and breaking out of its recent range.

However, caution remains ahead of the FOMC meeting, as Bitcoin has historically seen sell-offs following several 2025 Fed decisions. This time, the breakout is occurring before the event, which could alter the typical reaction pattern.

Trader DamiDefi said Ethereum has flipped key resistance at $2,150 into support, forming a bullish breakout–retest–continuation structure. If the level holds, the next upside target sits near $2,800.

Bluntz Capital highlighted broader strength across altcoins, noting Solana has broken out of a five-week accumulation range, while Ethereum continues to show a high-conviction breakout.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez added that XRP is breaking out of a triangle pattern, with a projected move toward $1.85 if momentum sustains.

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