Has AI Killed Bitcoin? Debate Erupts As Crypto Influencer Says Data Centers Outbid Miners For Power

Cryptocurrency influencer Ran Neuner sparked a debate Sunday by claiming that artificial intelligence has become a major competitor to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining.

Is AI Computing More Profitable Than Bitcoin?

Neuner stated in an X post that AI has “killed Bitcoin forever” by outbidding for electricity.

“Both industries compete for the same thing: electricity. And right now, AI is willing to pay much more for it,” Neuner added.

Neuner cited that while Bitcoin mining revenue per megawatt ranges from $57 to $129, AI data center revenue per megawatt stands between $200 and $500.

“Same electricity. But up to 8x more profitable. That's why miners are starting to pivot,” they added.

Cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo countered Neuner’s argument, stating that the price of electricity is “irrelevant” to Bitcoin’s network security. He emphasized that it only impacts competition among miners and highlighted BTC’s difficulty adjustment

Interestingly, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes suggested last week that Bitcoin’s 50% drawdown reflects fears of an AI-driven credit shock rather than weakness in the crypto market itself. He argued that the decline indicates a broader macro risk tied to AI and global geopolitics.

Bitcoin Mining Vs. AI: The Big Debate

Mining revenue is projected to plummet from around 85% of total revenue in early 2025 to less than 20% by the end of 2026 for companies that have secured AI contracts, CoinShares stated in a December report.

CoinShares added that, despite structural hurdles, there are no signs that mining diversification is undermining the network.

It also highlighted the huge difference in operating costs. While Bitcoin mining facilities typically cost between $700,000 and $1 million per megawatt to build and operate, comparable AI infrastructure can cost as much as $20 million per megawatt.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $74,190.02, up 0.54% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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