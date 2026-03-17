Dogecoin Pops 9% In A Week As Trader Spotlights 470 Million DOGE Purchase By Whales: Shiba-Themed Memecoin Tweets, 'Not A Phase'

Strong whale buying could be powering Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as the memecoin rallied over 9% in a week.

Whale Accumulation Alongside DOGE’s Rally

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez highlighted in an X post late Sunday that as many as 470 million DOGE tokens were snapped up by large investors over the last 72 hours. The accumulation totaled roughly $45 million at prevailing prices.

Big Moves In Spot ETFs, Derivatives

Whales were also placing massive bets on DOGE in the derivatives market. The ratio of long and short accounts by top traders —top 20% users with the highest margin balance—was 2.44 as of this writing, according to Coinglass.

Moving Average Indicators Paint A Bullish Signal

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset’s price, typically the 12-period and the 26-period, flashed a “Buy” signal for DOGE, according to TradingView.

Additionally, the 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, and 50-day moving averages all signaled a bullish phase.

Conversely, the Commodity Channel Index, which measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price of an asset, signaled “Sell.”

Meanwhile, Dogecoin’s official X handle continued to engage with the community through its quirky humor. The latest post showing a Shiba Inu in a bedroom full of DOGE merchandise, including “To the Moon” posters.

“Mom, it's not a phase, it's a lifestyle,” it wrote, catching on to the viral TikTok trend from 2021.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.1005, down 1.28% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The memecoin’s trading volume jumped 65% in this period to $2.36 billion.

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