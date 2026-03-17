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March 17, 2026 12:36 AM 1 min read

Eightco Stock Is Trending Overnight After Popping 34% On Monday — What's Going On With With Ethereum Hodler ORBS?

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBS) shares rose 1.58% in after-hours trading on Monday, extending a sharp intraday rally. The stock is also trending overnight.

What’s Possibly Driving ORBS?

The announcement included the appointment of Tom Lee, Chairman of Bitmine, to the board of directors, while Dan Ives stepped down as Chairman of the board.

Price Action: Eightco rose 1.58% in after-hours trading to $1.12 after closing 34.13% higher to $1.10 during the regular trading session. ETH was exchanging hands at $2,313.58, up 2.95% in the last 24 hours.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed ORBS underperforming in short-, medium-, and long-term price trends.

Photo Courtesy: Rneaw on Shutterstock.com

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