Bitcoin Surges To $74,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Gain Over 8%

Bitcoin touched $74,000 on Monday as cryptocurrencies are up more than 10% over the past week.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 117,250 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $530.47 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $180.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $26.7 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Pepe and Zcash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Trader Crypto Tony noted that Bitcoin is currently nearing the major resistance band of $75,500. Despite the overhead supply, he remains positioned long.

Trader Pentoshi highlighted that Bitcoin has repeatedly tested the same resistance, with the time between each attempt shrinking. At the same time, price is forming higher lows on lower timeframes, a structure that often signals strengthening momentum.

Daan Crypto Trades explained that Bitcoin is currently making its third attempt to break above resistance. For stronger confirmation of a sustained breakout, he says the price must hold above the $74,000 local highs for at least one to two days. Maintaining that level as support would signal that buyers are gaining control.

If the breakout holds, the upside path could be relatively clear, as the previous sell-off occurred quickly and left limited resistance overhead.

In that scenario, traders are watching the CME gap near $84,000 as a potential target while bullish momentum remains intact.

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