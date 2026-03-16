Michael Saylor Makes 5th Largest Bitcoin Buy At $1.57B As MSTR Surges 4%

The $1.57B Bitcoin Purchase

Executive Chairman Michael Saylor announced the acquisition, bringing total holdings to 761,068 coins acquired for $57.61 billion, or an average of $75,696 per coin.

The firm funded most of the purchase through $1.1 billion in STRC series preferred stock sales and $396 million in common stock sales.

Michael Saylor hinted at the purchase Sunday with an X post reading “Stretch the Orange Dots,” the eleventh such hint shared in 2026. This pattern typically precedes Strategy Bitcoin purchase announcements.

The $1.57 billion buy follows Strategy’s acquisition of 17,994 BTC between March 2-8 for about $1.28 billion at an average price of $70,946.

The consecutive large purchases demonstrate Saylor’s continued conviction despite Bitcoin trading more than 40% below its $128,000 October highs.

MSTR Tests Critical $145-$150 Resistance

MSTR closed Friday at $139.67 and is up 4% in premarket.

The Supertrend flipped bullish at $127.65 and price sits comfortably above it, a positive sign for the short-term trend.

Meanwhile, the descending trendline from November highs comes in right around $145-$150, exactly where premarket price is pushing.

This trendline has capped every rally for the past four months. Breaking above $150 and holding would be the first time the long-term downtrend structure is broken.

Additionally, RSI sits at 53.94, basically neutral territory with plenty of room for momentum to build before hitting overbought conditions.

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