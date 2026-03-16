Bitcoin Reclaims $73,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally With Sentiment Turning Neutral

Bitcoin surged above $73,000 on Monday morning, following Bitcoin ETF inflows of $180.3 million on Friday, with Ethereum ETF inflows of $26.7 million.

Meme coin market capitalization spiked 4.9% to $35.4 billion over the past 24 hours.

Trader Commentary:

Crypto trader Jelle noted that Bitcoin started the week in positive territory and is attempting to print its eighth consecutive green daily candle.

Such extended streaks often precede large moves in either direction, with traders watching closely to see whether Bitcoin sweeps nearby equal highs, which could determine the next breakout or reversal.

Degen Hardy said Bitcoin is approaching a critical level, adding that a daily close above $74,000 would confirm bullish momentum. A rejection near that level, however, could signal a potential bull trap.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said Ethereum may be signaling the end of its downtrend after the SuperTrend indicator flipped from Sell to Buy for the first time since September. Historically, similar signals preceded rallies of 52% and 174%, with traders now watching $2,400 and $2,600 as the next key resistance levels.

Crypto Tony noted that Solana recently surged but may simply be testing the $77 supply zone. If the level flips into support, it could present a potential long opportunity.

Meanwhile, Martinez highlighted strong whale accumulation in Dogecoin, with 470 million DOGE purchased over the past 72 hours, signalling growing interest from large holders and possible bullish momentum.

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