Michael Saylor Pushes Back After Boris Johnson Calls Bitcoin A 'Giant Ponzi Scheme,' Says Crypto Has 'No Issuer, No Promoter'

On Friday, Michael Saylor defended Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) after former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson described cryptocurrencies as a "giant Ponzi scheme" in a column.

Boris Johnson Questions Bitcoin's Value

In a Daily Mail column, Johnson argued that Bitcoin and other digital assets rely largely on belief rather than inherent value.

He said cryptocurrencies function similarly to a Ponzi scheme because their value depends on a steady flow of new investors willing to buy in.

“I have always suspected from the outset that all cryptocurrencies were basically a Ponzi scheme,” Johnson wrote, adding that such systems depend on “a constant supply of new and credulous investors.”

Former UK Prime Minister Shares Bitcoin Loss Story

To illustrate his concerns, Johnson shared an anecdote about a man from his village who invested roughly £500 (about $660) in Bitcoin after meeting someone in a pub who promised the money would double.

According to Johnson, the investor later lost nearly £20,000 (around $26,000) after paying various fees while trying to recover the funds.

Johnson argued that stories like this highlight the risks for people who may not fully understand how crypto markets work, particularly older investors.

He also questioned whether Bitcoin has any underlying value, noting that, unlike assets such as gold or collectible items, the cryptocurrency exists only as digital code stored on computers.

The former prime minister said traditional currencies historically derive credibility from governments and institutions that back them.

Michael Saylor Rejects ‘Ponzi Scheme' Label

"Bitcoin is not a Ponzi scheme," Saylor wrote on X. "A Ponzi requires a central operator promising returns and paying early investors with funds from later ones."

He added that Bitcoin has "no issuer, no promoter and no guaranteed return — just an open, decentralized monetary network driven by code and market demand."

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $70,647.42, down 1.13% in the past 24 hours, with a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, 24-hour trading volume of $55.35 billion, and a volume-to-market-cap ratio of 3.91%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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