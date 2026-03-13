Bitcoin Reclaims $72,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Jump Over 3% On Improving Sentiment

Bitcoin climbed to $72,000 on Friday, with Bitcoin ETFs seeing $53.9 million in net inflows on Thursday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $72.4 million in net inflows.

Meme coin market capitalization spiked 10.1% to $34.8 billion over the past 24 hours.

Trader Commentary:

Analysts at Bitfinex noted that since Operation Epic Fury, Bitcoin has gained roughly 6%, while the S&P 500 has fallen about 3%, hinting that the cryptocurrency may be starting to diverge from equities.

Historically, Bitcoin tends to fall more sharply than stocks during downturns but also bottom earlier, and recent market behaviour may reflect that pattern.

Trader CryptosBatman said Ethereum is closely mirroring its Q1 2025 price structure. If the fractal continues, the asset could see one more leg down before the next rally begins, potentially creating an interesting setup for traders.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said XRP is forming a multi-year triangle pattern, a structure that often precedes major breakouts. If the pattern resolves upward, technical projections suggest a potential long-term target near $48.

Trader Tardigrade said Dogecoin has touched its long-term monthly trendline support for the third time, a level that previously triggered explosive rallies during the first two tests. With the decade-long support holding again, traders are watching closely for a potential major upside move if the pattern repeats.

Crypto Tony also highlighted renewed interest in Shiba Inu, noting that a break and hold above the 5900 level could act as the trigger for a stronger upward move.

Image: Shutterstock