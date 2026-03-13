Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) official X account teased the cryptocurrency as a kind of "precious metal" on Thursday, sparking curiosity across the community.

‘Solanamaxxing’ In The Air

Solana’s post quoted Phantom wallet’s “precious metal maxxing” image with its own version showing metal bars arranged to resemble the Solana logo.

When asked whether the “intern” was “Solanamaxxing,” the handle replied, "Always."

Several custom metal-themed artworks from community members also came in response.

Only time will tell whether this was just another engaging post sign of something more significant in the ecosystem.

Earlier this week, Solana’s X handle teased a major reveal through a "Super" video montage featuring American symbols and achievements. The community linked it to something related to the "Super Solana" ecosystem.

SOL lifted on Thursday amid a broader market rebound. The seventh-largest cryptocurrency has been battling a month-long sideways movement, although a top cryptocurrency analyst flagged imminent volatility earlier.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SOL was exchanging hands at $89.09, up 4.09% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

