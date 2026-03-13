The team behind Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) memecoin announced on Thursday a “crypto and business conference” in Mar-a-Lago next month, which will include a gala luncheon with President Donald Trump

Another Gala Event For TRUMP Holders

TrumpMeme took to X, promoting the “exclusive” event scheduled for April 25 at Trump’s Florida resort.

Only the top 297 TRUMP holders will receive an invitation. To participate, users must register by connecting their cryptocurrency wallet or their TRUMP holdings on Robinhood. A leaderboard, tracking participants' time-weighted average holdings between March 12 and April 10, will update every hour.

The top 29 holders will be invited to a VIP reception with Trump, although private meetings with the president will not be permitted.

Trump’s Attendance Uncertain

According to the event's website, Trump will headline the gala luncheon as keynote speaker, with additional “superstar guests” still to be revealed.

A disclaimer stated that Trump's attendance is not guaranteed and the event may be rescheduled.

“Then in our sole discretion, the 2026 Event may be rescheduled to another date, or persons who are qualified for the 2026 Event will receive a limited edition TRUMP NFT in lieu thereof,” the disclaimer read.

Past Controversy

The event also saw protestesters outside the arena, holding placards with phrases such as "Democracy Not Kleptocracy" and "Don The Con.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, TRUMP was exchanging hands at $2.97, up 3.98% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Mason Lawrence / Shutterstock