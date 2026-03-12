Prominent crypto analyst Trader Mayne predicts Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) may face another leg lower before long-term buying opportunities emerge.

Bitcoin Could See Another 20% Drop

Speaking on his podcast, Maybe said Bitcoin remains in a broken higher-timeframe structure, suggesting further downside may occur before a meaningful bottom form.

He pointed to a similar breakdown during the previous cycle, when Bitcoin lost its monthly structure and continued falling for months, eventually dropping more than 20%.

Based on historical drawdowns and a key yearly order block, Mayne believes Bitcoin could decline toward the $48,000 zone, which would represent roughly a 60% correction from its all-time high.

While many traders are interpreting recent rebounds as a renewed bull market, Mayne warned the move could resemble a bull trap.

He added that if short-term trend support breaks, Bitcoin could quickly fall below $60,000.

He views prices below $60,000 as an attractive accumulation zone, with $50,000–$40,000 offering even stronger value for spot buyers.

Ethereum Still Shows Bearish Structure

Mayne said Ethereum is displaying a similar bearish setup, potentially forming a lower high within a broader downtrend.

He suggested avoiding Ethereum for now unless it reclaims key resistance levels. A deeper value opportunity could emerge if the price falls into the $1,400–$1,000 range, where a stronger rebound may develop.

More broadly, Mayne advised investors to remain primarily Bitcoin-denominated, treating altcoins as short-term trades since they historically spend far more time declining than rallying.

Macro Risks Could Drive Further Weakness

Risk assets may need another wave of macro-driven weakness before conditions improve, according to the analyst.

His base case includes further declines in equities such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) , followed by falling interest rates and eventually renewed quantitative easing from the Federal Reserve.

He also warned that geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran have made the oil market increasingly volatile, complicating trading conditions across global markets.

