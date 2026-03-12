A top cryptocurrency analyst on Wednesday flagged imminent volatility for Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) , as the seventh-largest cryptocurrency battles a month-long sideways movement.

Upward Breakout Or Downside Breakdown?

Ali Martinez took to X, highlighting a Bollinger Bands squeeze roughly between $81 and $92. They interpreted it as a sign of an incoming “major price move.”

The Bollinger Band Squeeze occurs when the volatility drops, causing the space between the bands to tighten. When the price closes outside of bands, traders consider it a potential new breakout. This strategy is used to identify the start of new trends after periods of consolidation.

Bulls Vs. Bears: Who’s Dominant?

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset’s price, typically the 12-period and the 26-period, flashed a “Buy” signal for SOL, according to TradingView. And so did the Awesome Oscillator, which compares recent market movements to historic market movements.

Conversely, the Bull Bear Power indicator, which measures the strength of buyers and sellers, flashed a “Sell” signal. The Relative Strength Index was in the “Neutral” territory.

Institutional investors invested more than $540 million in U.S.-based Solana exchange-traded funds in the fourth quarter after their launch last October. Despite that, SOL’s price has tumbled nearly 60% since then.

What’s Cooking In Solana Ecosystem?

Meanwhile, Solana’s official X handle teased a major reveal through a “Super” video montage featuring American symbols and achievements. The community linked it to something related to the “Super Solana” ecosystem.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SOL was exchanging hands at $85.24, down 0.88% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: CryptoFX on Shutterstock.com