Barry Silbert, CEO of cryptocurrency conglomerate Digital Currency Group, hailed the growth of financial privacy on Wednesday after mining giant Foundry announced plans to launch a Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) mining pool.

A Mining Pool For ZEC?

“With the launch of our Zcash pool, we are bringing to Zcash the same compliance, transparency, and operational excellence that made Foundry USA Pool the trusted standard for Bitcoin miners,” said Mike Colyer, CEO of Foundry.

Silbert, whose conglomerate is the parent company of Foundry, cheered the development, adding, “Financial privacy will become more important as digital assets integrate with the traditional financial system.”

Privacy: The Next Big Thing In Crypto?

Last month, Silbert positioned privacy-focused coins as the cryptocurrency industry’s next major investment opportunity, predicting that 5-10% of Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rotate into them.

He argued that Bitcoin will not soar 500 times unless the dollar crashes, but coins such as ZEC have that kind of upside potential.

However, things haven’t been the same thus far in 2026. In fact, ZEC has tumbled nearly 60%, far worse than Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Unlike Bitcoin, ZEC transactions by default do not reveal the sending and receiving addresses or the amount being sent. However, there is an option to disclose this data for auditing or regulatory compliance.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Stanslavs on Shutterstock.com

