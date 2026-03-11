Ripple has begun buying back equity shares from investors and employees in a tender offer worth up to $750 million that values the private company at $50 billion.

Ripple’s Biggest Buyback Yet

The repurchase, reported by Bloomberg on Wednesday, comes as crypto markets reel.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has fallen more than 40% from its October peak and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has dropped over 50%. Ripple is effectively buying back its own equity at fire-sale crypto prices while signaling a $50 billion self-assessment.

Ripple bought back $285 million at an $11 billion valuation in January 2024, offered $700 million at $175 per share in June 2025, then attempted a $1 billion tender at $40 billion in September 2025 that saw the lowest participation rate of any round, with employees refusing to sell.

The company raised $500 million from Citadel Securities and Fortress Investment Group in November at that same $40 billion valuation.

CEO Brad Garlinghouse and president Monica Long have repeatedly said Ripple has no IPO plans. The company recently said it has processed more than $100 billion in transactions.

Goldman Sachs Is The Biggest XRP ETF Whale On Wall Street

The position forms part of a broader $2.3 billion crypto ETF portfolio. Spot XRP ETFs have attracted $1.4 billion in net inflows since launching in November 2025.

Goldman is buying at $1.38, but Polymarket bettors price a 38% chance XRP drops below $1.20 before month-end.

Standard Chartered recently cut its year-end target to $2.80, still implying roughly 100% upside from current levels.

Banks Threaten To Sue Over Ripple’s Charter

Goldman is loading up on XRP ETFs while its trade association argues Ripple shouldn’t have a bank charter.

Image: Shutterstock