Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading sideways, with investors’ weakening conviction conviction pointing to a psychologically difficult phase of the market cycle.

Why Investors Are Getting Jittery

Data from CryptoQuant suggests the market is currently in a highly uncertain phase marked more by hesitation than conviction.

Several on-chain indicators point to weakening investor confidence:

Apparent demand briefly improved following the latest sell-off but quickly turned negative again, indicating buyers remain cautious.

The CryptoQuant Bull Market Cycle Indicator currently signals a bear-market consolidation phase, typically associated with sideways price action and frustrating volatility.

Even long-term holders are beginning to sell at a loss, according to some metrics.

According to the analysis, these signals indicate Bitcoin is being redistributed to new buyers with lower cost bases, while extended uncertainty causes some investors to lose interest or reduce exposure.

Is Bitcoin Approaching An Undervalued Zone?

CryptoQuant also highlighted that Bitcoin may be moving toward a relatively undervalued zone based on the one-week to one-month holding ratio, an indicator used to measure short-term liquidity.

Historically, sharp declines in this ratio have occurred near the lows of previous bear markets.

The metric has recently fallen significantly again, suggesting Bitcoin could be approaching undervalued territory, although it has not yet dropped enough to confirm a definitive market bottom.

Despite fragile sentiment, analysts say investors may benefit from focusing less on timing the exact bottom and instead gradually accumulating at favorable price levels in preparation for the next market cycle.

Image: Shutterstock