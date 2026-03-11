Bitcoin has dropped below $70,000 despite positive ETF inflows as liquidations stand at $221.72 million over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $250.9 million in net inflows on Tuesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $12.6 million in net inflows.

The meme coin sector is up 0.4% over the past 24 hours to $31.2 billion.

Trader Commentary:

Degen Hardy explained that Bitcoin previously consolidated for about 69 days in a bear flag before breaking down. The market now appears to be forming a second bear flag, but the current consolidation has lasted only 33 days so far.

According to Hardy, the pattern suggests the market may still need more time to develop, and traders should respect the prevailing trend until clear signs of reversal emerge.

Crypto Tony said $1,990 is a critical support level for Ethereum this week. Holding above that level could maintain bullish momentum, while a breakdown may trigger a move toward lower support zones.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that tightening Bollinger Bands on XRP suggest a surge in volatility could be approaching, potentially leading to a sharp move in either direction.

Trader Osemka said Dogecoin has faced repeated rejections from its EMA over the past three weeks, compressing price action into a tightening range. As the range narrows, a decisive breakout or breakdown becomes more likely.

Crypto trader Javon Marks said Shiba Inu appears to be approaching a breakout from a falling wedge–like pattern. A similar setup previously triggered a rally of more than 455%, suggesting the potential for another strong move if the pattern confirms.

Image: Shutterstock