Why Is Bitcoin Suddenly Stronger Than Gold And The S&P500?

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rally to around $70,000 over the past two weeks has outperformed traditional assets like gold (+1.6%) and the S&P 500 (-0.2%) as investors rotate capital back into crypto.

BTC Rebound Beats Traditional Markets

Bitcoin has jumped roughly 13% in two weeks, climbing above $71,000 and outperforming both the S&P 500 and gold.

Data from Santiment shows Bitcoin has gained ground since Feb. 24, when all three assets experienced a pullback.

The rebound marks a shift after crypto lagged traditional markets for several months following its Oct. 5, 2025, all-time high.

Analysts say the move partly reflects mean reversion, with capital rotating back into crypto after stocks and gold previously showed steadier performance.

Geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States may also be contributing to the rally.

During periods of uncertainty, investors often seek alternative assets.

While gold typically benefits during geopolitical stress, Bitcoin's 24/7 trading and borderless transferability can attract speculative capital more quickly, allowing crypto markets to react faster than traditional assets.

Resistance Levels To Watch

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez said Bitcoin is approaching a key resistance zone near $70,685.

If the price breaks above that level, the next significant supply zones are clustered around $83,307 and $84,569, where selling pressure could intensify.

A confirmed breakout above $70,700 could open the door to a potential 18% to 20% rally toward the next liquidity cluster.

Meanwhile, Santiment noted that Bitcoin is trending across social media discussions after recently surpassing 20 million mined coins, meaning roughly 95% of its total 21 million supply is already in circulation.

Online conversations increasingly focus on the Bitcoin-versus-gold debate as a store of value, alongside investor strategies such as dollar-cost averaging, lump-sum investing and self-custody.

Image: Shutterstock