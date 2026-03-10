MSTR Could Rally 30% As Strategy Records $300M STRC Preferred Equity Sale

The Record STRC Issuance

STRC recorded its largest single-day issuance since its July 2025 debut with roughly $300 million in trading volume compared to a $124 million 30-day average, Coindesk’s James van Straten reported Tuesday.

Proceeds from STRC support Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy, with Monday’s activity funding an estimated 1,420 BTC purchase.

The estimates are based on methodology that infers purchases from at-the-market sales.

The approach assumes 40% of trading volume above $100 represents ATM issuance, with a 2.5% broker commission deducted before calculating implied Bitcoin purchases.

Strategy has described STRC as resembling a short-duration, high-yield savings instrument.

The company recently raised the dividend rate on STRC to 11.5% with monthly cash distributions. The dividend rate adjusts each month to keep shares trading close to their $100 par value while limiting price volatility.

Last week, Strategy bought roughly $1.3 billion worth of BTC, nearly 18,000 coins.

The Omnibus Amendment

Strategy amended its Omnibus Sales Agreement Monday to allow multiple agents to sell the same class of securities on a single trading day during pre-market or after-hours sessions.

The change enables additional agents to handle early or late trades, while block sales after 4 p.m. ET remain permitted.

This operational flexibility removes constraints on when and how Strategy can execute capital raises, potentially accelerating the pace of Bitcoin purchases during optimal market windows.

The Descending Wedge Breakout

MSTR closed Monday up 4.06% at $138.95, with Tuesday premarket showing 2.5% gains.

The stock is compressing within a descending wedge pattern with lower highs and higher lows converging near the $120-$145 zone.

A confirmed breakout above $145-$150 resistance would open the door toward the $185 target, which aligns with the 100 EMA at $185.98 and the lower band of the weekly Bull Market Support Band at $174.55-$184.79.

The $185 level represents a confluence of the descending 100 EMA and the BMSB floor, both of which must be reclaimed for a meaningful trend reversal.

Image: Shutterstock