Popular NFT brand Pudgy Penguins announced the launch of a free-to-play browser-based game, ‘Pudgy World’, on Monday, its latest effort to expand its universe and audience reach.

This Penguin Is Not Alone

The game, touted as one of the “most technically advanced” browser-based games, allows players to explore 12 unique “towns” and features Pudgy Penguins’s mascot PENGU. The game requires no downloads and is accessible from anywhere.

What’s Happening With Pudgy Penguins?

But it’s not all been hunky dory. The NFT brand was hit with a lawsuit filed by Perry Ellis International, the owner of the Original Penguin apparel brand, over alleged trademark infringement.

Price Action: At the time of writing, PENGU, the official token of Pudgy Penguins, was trading at $0.007244, up 7.84% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

