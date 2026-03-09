Leading cryptocurrencies lifted alongside stocks on Monday after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. campaign against Iran could be nearing its end.

Crypto Market Lifts

Bitcoin rose back above $69,000 as trading volume jumped 34% over the last 24 hours. Ethereum reclaimed $2,000, supported by strong buying pressure, while XRP and Dogecoin also edged higher.

Over $340 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market over the past 24 hours, with $184 million in bearish shorts erased, according to Coinglass data. Open interest in Bitcoin futures rose 3.11% in the last 24 hours to $44.91 billion

The market clung to “Extreme Fear” sentiment, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index here, despite the uptick.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.32 trillion, falling 1.01% over the last 24 hours.

Stocks Rally, Oil Tumbles

Stocks closed in the green on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 239.25 points, or 0.5%, to end at 47,740.80. The S&P 500 rallied 0.83% to close at 6,795.99, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.38% at 22,695.95.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures tumbled from $119 per barrel to $86 per barrel, erasing overnight gains, after Trump said that the war against Iran is "pretty much" completed and could end sooner-than-expected.

Despite the tensions, spot gold traded 2.54% down at $5,045 per ounce, while spot silver dipped 4.76% to $80.38 an ounce.

Is Bitcoin Correlated With Oil?

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe noted Bitcoin's rebound above $69,000, predicting a move toward range highs around $74,000 if oil prices keep declining.

On-chain analytics firm Santiment highlighted a short bias for Bitcoin, citing the negative funding rates on exchanges.

"Historically, extreme shorting increases the likelihood of cryptocurrencies bouncing due to potential short liquidations providing a boost whenever prices break through resistance levels," Santiment added.

