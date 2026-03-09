Renowned investor Ross Gerber responded to Michael Saylor on Sunday after the Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chair said the company is gearing to buy more Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) .

Gerber Jabs Saylor

Gerber replied to Strategy Chair Michael Saylor’s X post, “The Second Century Begins,” implying that the company is gearing up for 100 more BTC acquisitions.

“Please buy my tokens,” Gerber teased Saylor in what seemed to be a cheeky jibe at Strategy’s continued Bitcoin accumulation.

Strategy Continues To Accumulate BTC Despite Pressures

As of writing, Strategy has unrealized losses of $6.3 billion on Bitcoin, the asset it has been buying with convertible debt and equity.

Moreover, Strategy's market valuation stands at $44.84 billion, while its Bitcoin holdings are valued at $48.28 billion. This means that the stock is trading at a discount to its net asset value.

The MSTR stock has tumbled nearly 60% over the past six months and became one of the most shorted large-cap U.S. stocks last month.

But that hasn’t deterred the company from halting its Bitcoin purchases. In fact, it has snapped up BTC every week since 2026 began, and recently marked its 100th purchase.

Saylor previously claimed that Strategy is "engineered" to endure an 80 to 90% drawdown and continue operating, describing its capital structure as “extremely robust.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $67,680.63, up 0.80% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Strategy shares closed 4.49% lower at $133.53 during Friday’s regular trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has dived 12%.

The stock exhibited weak price momentum across the short-, medium-, and long-term, earning a very low Momentum score in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

