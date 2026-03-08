Actor William Shatner stated on Sunday that the X Money payments service uses fiat money backed by a “real bank” and has nothing to do with cryptocurrency.

Not Crypto, But Fiat

The “Star Trek” star, who has been promoting the social media giant’s new feature, stated the deposits are held in dollars in Cross River Bank and are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to $250,000 per person.

‘Elon Dollars’ For Promoting X Money?

The clarification comes in the wake of the beta rollout of the X Money feature as part of Elon Musk's ambitious "everything app" vision. Shatner previewed the service earlier in the week, sharing screenshots of the user interface and other features.

Shatner said he's endorsing "X Money" only to raise money for his charity, denying allegations that he is the "poster child" of the service.

Notably, Shatner shared that Musk donated an undisclosed amount to the charity, described by the actor as “Elon dollars.”

