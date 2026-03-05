Despite XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) declining about 10% over the past month, developments in the broader Ripple ecosystem suggest the XRP Ledger (XRPL) could play an important role in the future of institutional on-chain finance.

XRPL Building A Foundation For Institutional Finance

Robinson Burkey, co-founder of the Wormhole Foundation, said the XRP Ledger has created a strong foundation by attracting developers and building decentralized finance tools.

However, many blockchains still operate in isolated ecosystems.

Wormhole aims to solve that by connecting XRPL with other networks.

The protocol acts as a translation layer, enabling blockchains to communicate and transfer assets between one another, like how different data systems in industries like healthcare must integrate to share information.

This interoperability could allow separate on-chain economies to interact and share liquidity, expanding the reach of the XRP ecosystem.

Burkey also pointed out that institutional blockchain adoption is already underway.

Large asset managers are exploring tokenizing real-world assets such as money market funds, private credit and other financial instruments.

Through cross-chain interoperability, Wormhole could also help move assets and stablecoins, including RLUSD, across multiple blockchains.

XRP ETF Demand Builds

Institutional interest is also showing up in investment products.

Launched in November 2025, the fund is part of five spot XRP ETFs in the United States, which together have recorded about $1.26 billion in cumulative net inflows.

Image: Shutterstock