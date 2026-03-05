Bitcoin slipped to $71,000 on Thursday as geopolitical turmoil outweighed continued institutional ETF inflows.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 95,833 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $293.55 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $461.8 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $169.4 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Lombard, Humanity Protocol and Kite.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Trade Altcoin Sherpa says Bitcoin's current level offers a reasonable long entry based on technical analysis but warned that macroeconomic conditions could still pressure the market.

The setup remains attractive primarily because there is a clear invalidation level, if Bitcoin falls below the current support zone, the bullish trade thesis would likely break down.

CryptoQuant data suggests the broader market structure remains weak despite the recent rally.

Its Bull Score Index currently sits at 10/100, indicating deeply bearish market conditions. According to the metric, the recent price rise may represent a temporary relief rally rather than the start of a sustained bull market.

KillaXBT pointed to Bitcoin's 150-day pivot pattern, noting that similar setups occurred in 2018 and 2022. If the historical pattern repeats: the current move toward $74,000 could mark the final upward push and a decline below $60,000 could follow afterward.

Image: Shutterstock