Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is gaining momentum despite social sentiment at historically low levels — a setup that often precedes contrarian rallies

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 1-Day Trend Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.09586 $14.7 billion + 3% Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 5643 $3.3 billion +1.4% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 3550 $1.5 billion -1.4%

Trader Notes: Trader Tardigrade noted that Dogecoin briefly rallied into Ichimoku cloud resistance (Kumo) but was sharply rejected, reinforcing a short-term bearish outlook. This suggests price attempted to enter a bullish zone but was quickly pushed back.

DOGE is now holding support at the Kijun-sen (baseline) level.

During strong trends, price often bounces from the Kijun-sen.

However, a break below it could signal weakening momentum.

The rapid rejection allowed early traders to either enter short positions or take profits ahead of the pullback.

Statistics: Data from Santiment showed crypto social media sentiment toward altcoins turning extremely bearish just before the move. This triggered a "Buy DOGE" signal shortly before the rally.

Historically, low social mentions of "altseason" tend to appear just before rallies, while high mention levels often coincide with market tops. The logic is that large capital tends to push prices higher when retail interest and hype are at their lowest.

Dogecoin surged around 15% within 24 hours on March 4, reinforcing the contrarian signal.

Meanwhile, derivatives activity also spiked. According to Coinglass, DOGE open interest climbed to $1.1 billion, its highest level since Feb. 23.

Image: Shutterstock