Bitcoin climbed to $73,000 on Wednesday as strong ETF inflows and improving traditional market sentiment boosted broader crypto momentum.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 126,475 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $528.36 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Dogecoin, SPX6900 and Zcash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Trader Michael van de Poppe noted that Bitcoin's structure looks primed for continuation, with $74,000 as the next key resistance. In the near term, he views pullbacks as buying opportunities. He also suggested that during consolidation phases, altcoins could gain momentum and potentially outperform BTC.

Investor Ted Pillows highlighted that Bitcoin has broken above a major resistance zone. A confirmed daily close above $71,500 could open the path toward $80,000 later this month.

According to The Kobeissi Letter, investor demand for crypto funds has rebounded sharply with $1 billion in inflows last week, the largest since the third week of January.

It snapped a five-week outflow streak totalling $4 billion implying a clear improvement in overall crypto sentiment.

Bitcoin led with $881 million in inflows, while Ethereum followed with $117 million, its largest weekly inflow since mid-January. Among altcoins, Solana continues to stand out, recording $156 million in cumulative inflows in 2026.

Image: Shutterstock