Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged 7% in a single day move to $73,000, as heavy ETF inflows and improving technical structure combine to support price despite lingering macro uncertainty.

Is It A Relief Rally Setup?

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted multiple factors pointing toward potential short-term upside:

Together, strong ETF flows, lighter overhead resistance, and constructive technical structure create the ingredients for a potential relief rally.

Key Levels To Watch

Daan Crypto Trades marked Bitcoin's critical zone now sits between $71,500–$72,000.

Hold Above: Maintains bullish structure and confirms breakout.

Maintains bullish structure and confirms breakout. Fall Back Below: A move back into the prior range would likely signal a deviation or stop hunt, weakening the setup.

After weeks of consolidation, a sustained breakout would reinforce bullish momentum. However, a failed move could quickly shift sentiment back toward caution.

For now, as long as Bitcoin holds reclaimed support, the structure remains constructive.

Image: Shutterstock