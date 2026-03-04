Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) chairman Michael Saylor doubled down on his conviction, publicly reinforcing the "buy the dip / stay long" narrative as the company's preferred equity vehicle points to another major Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchase.

Saylor: Are You Buying Bitcoin Like I Am?

In a Mar. 3 post on X, Saylor asked followers whether they are buying Bitcoin like he is right now, a clear signal that he views current levels as a long-term opportunity despite near-term volatility.

The move aligns with his long-standing strategy: accumulate BTC both personally and through Strategy's balance sheet, while encouraging broader adoption.

In late February, Saylor argued that Bitcoin's strongest opposition stems from its novelty.

He described transformative innovations as moving through stages, introduction, commercialization and eventual track record validation, and said Bitcoin is currently in its commercialization phase.

STRC Points To 1,000 BTC Addition

Strategy sold additional shares of its perpetual preferred stock STRC (Stretch) on Tuesday, with proceeds likely earmarked for purchasing roughly 1,000 BTC.

If confirmed, this would mark the largest single-day increase for STRC since its July 2025 launch, CoinDesk reported.

Combined with Monday's estimated 763 BTC acquisition, Strategy's two-day total accumulation would reach approximately 1,762 BTC.

STRC trading volume surged to $198.7 million, well above its 30-day average of $123.3 million.

Notably, around $177 million traded above the $100 par value, a condition that could allow Strategy to activate it's at-the-market (ATM) issuance program to fund further Bitcoin purchases.

With Saylor signalling personal accumulation and STRC volumes spiking, the company appears poised to continue aggressively expanding its Bitcoin holdings.

Image: Shutterstock