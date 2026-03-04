Bitcoin surged to $71,000 on improving market sentiment, with liquidations at $417.92 million over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $225.2 million in net inflows on Tuesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $10.8 million in net outflows.

The meme coin sector slipped 1.5% to a total market capitalization of $33 billion, underperforming the broader crypto rebound.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu saw notable on-chain activity. According to Shibburn data, its burn rate surged 53,954% in the past 24 hours, helping lift SHIB prices roughly 3%.

Trader Commentary:

Daan Crypto Trades noted that Bitcoin's largest nearby liquidity cluster sits around $72,000–$73,000, aligning with the range high. A decisive breakout and sustained hold above that zone could trigger stronger upside acceleration.

CryptosBatman described the current BTC rally as strong. If price clears and holds above the Fibonacci high, the next resistance zone lies between $74,000 and $78,000, suggesting further upside potential before any major pullback.

Lennaert Snyder pointed out that Ethereum is approaching key resistance near $2,140. A clean break and hold above that level could open long opportunities on a pullback. However, a sweep and rejection may send ETH back toward range lows around $1,930.

Image: Shutterstock