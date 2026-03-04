Eric Trump, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC) , on Tuesday blasted "Big Banks" as "the greatest hypocrites," arguing that traditional finance is "in mass panic" because it is losing ground to cryptocurrency as the White House tries to break a banking-crypto stalemate that has slowed major digital-asset legislation in the Senate.

Eric Trump Accuses Banks Of Blocking Rewards

In an X post, Eric Trump, also the co-founder of World Liberty Financial (CRYPTO: WLFI), said banks were "the very institutions that have held a monopoly" and fleeced customers for years, "offering near-zero yields on retail Money Market Accounts while crushing low-balance accounts with exorbitant fees." He added that those firms were "doing everything they can to block the Crypto industry from offering real benefits, perks, and rewards on their platforms."

Trump Pressures Wall Street On Clarity Act

Stablecoin Yield Fight Stalls Senate Action

Reuters has reported that the core dispute centers on whether digital-asset platforms should be allowed to offer rewards programs that pay yield to users who hold dollar-pegged stablecoins, a flashpoint that has fueled an aggressive lobbying fight and repeatedly delayed Senate action.

