Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Executive Vice President Jason Chung affirmed Monday the company’s ongoing strategy of funding capital expenditures through Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) sales.

Bitcoin At Center Of RIOT’s Financing

During Riot Platforms' fourth-quarter earnings call, Chung responded to a question about Bitcoin sales and their relevance to the company’s capital requirements.

“In addition to selling all of our ongoing Bitcoin monthly production, we have and will continue to sell Bitcoin directly from our balance sheet to fund our operational needs and growth CapEx,” Chung responded.

He cited the acquisition of the Rockdale site, a $96 million deal funded entirely through the sale of nearly 1,100 BTC from RIOT’s treasury, as an example of this strategy.

‘Low-Cost Capital’ Also On Table

Chung also mentioned that the company’s shift towards data center development has opened up access to new sources of “low-cost capital.” He indicated that the company plans to leverage these lower-cost, non-dilutive debt instruments in tandem with Bitcoin sales off the balance sheet.

“We believe this combination is the most accretive financing strategy for shareholders going forward,” Chung stated.

RIOT reported losses of $2.03 per share on revenue of $152.83 million in the fourth quarter. The firm reported a 71% jump in full-year revenue in 2025, primarily driven by a $255.3 million increase in Bitcoin mining revenue.

RIOT is currently the seventh-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with a stash of 18,005 BTC, worth $1.2 billion at current prices, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $68,172.9, up 3.45% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Riot shares fell 3.10% in overnight trading on Robinhood after closing 0.86% higher at $16.43 during Monday’s regular trading session.

The stock demonstrates strong short-, medium-, and long-term price trends, earning a high Momentum rating from Benzinga’s Edge Stock Ranking

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock