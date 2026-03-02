Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday denied ties to a cryptocurrency named after her and warned the public to stay vigilant.

Takaichi Distances From Namesake Crypto

In an X post, Takaichi said that neither she nor her office has any knowledge or involvement with the so-called SANAE TOKEN.

“We have not given any approval whatsoever in this matter,” her translated X post read. “I am making this statement to ensure that the public does not labor under any misapprehensions.”

At least two such tokens with Takaichi’s photo appeared on the CoinMarketCap platform, trading with minimal market capitalization and negligible liquidity.

One of them, with a fully diluted value of $3,500, traded down 13% as of this writing. The coin recorded a trading volume of $1,300 over the past 24 hours.

CoinMarketCap issued a disclaimer, stating that the tokens remain unverified and urged the public to perform due diligence before investing.

Political Memecoins Aren’t A Novel Trend

Coins themed on prime ministers and presidents are not a new phenomenon, with the Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) memecoin as the prime example.

The TRUMP coin has accumulated a market capitalization in excess of $800 million, standing as the fifth-most valuable memecoin in the market as of this writing.

Benzinga Note: Investing in meme coins, especially those lacking community support, is highly speculative and involves significant risk. Meme coins often lack intrinsic value and are driven by market sentiment, social media trends, and speculative trading.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: carlos110 on Shutterstock.com