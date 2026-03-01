The week was a whirlwind of events in the cryptocurrency world. From a former Joe Biden advisor criticizing crypto’s legal use cases to a federal judge denying Binance’s arbitration request, the sector was far from quiet. Let’s dive into the details.

Former Biden Advisor Criticizes Crypto

Jared Bernstein, former Chair of the Biden Council of Economic Advisors, expressed skepticism towards cryptocurrency, labeling it as an asset with “almost zero legal use cases” and a tool that’s “pretty good for scammers.” Bernstein also dismissed the “early stage excuse” for crypto’s volatility.

Binance’s Arbitration Request Denied

A federal judge rejected a request by cryptocurrency exchange Binance for arbitration in a case involving customer claims over losses from unregistered tokens. The judge ruled that Binance failed to adequately inform its customers about changes to its terms of usage.

Warren Presses For Transparency On Trump’s Crypto Bank Application

Senator Elizabeth Warren pressed for details on the Trump family's application to establish a stablecoin bank linked to their World Liberty Financial platform. She questioned Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould on whether regulators obeyed the law on the bank charter application.

Bitwise Invest CIO Debunks Bitcoin Suppression Claims

Jeff Park, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise Invest, argued against claims that Bitcoin is being artificially suppressed. He pointed out that the issue lies with ETF authorized participants, who operate under a special exemption.

Analyst Warns Of Potential Bitcoin Bull Trap

Despite Bitcoin trading near $65,000 and historical patterns suggesting a near-term rally towards the low-$70,000 range, crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen warned of a potential bull trap.

