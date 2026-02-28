Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) co-founder Michael Saylor has been one of artificial intelligence’s biggest proponents, and not long ago stressed the importance of mastering the technology to generate wealth in the modern era.

AI: Pathway To Wealth?

In his keynote address at the Bitcoin Conference on May 25, Saylor shared several strategies for wealth creation, with AI standing out as one of the most important.

Saylor’s AI Playbook

Saylor said people have at their fingertips all the “collective wisdom of every great entrepreneur.”

“All you have to do is go to the AI, put it in deep think mode, plug in all of your circumstances, all of your hopes, all your aspirations, all of your problems, and then start to query it and then engage with it,” he explained.

But how exactly should one engage?

Saylor revealed his personal habit of consulting AI before seeking counsel from his legal team.

“After I do that, I argue with it. It tells me no. I ask in a different way. I threaten it. I ask it to give me a solution. I find a 95% solution,” he said.

Saylor then sends the link of the conversation to his management team and lawyers, saying, “Look, I solved the problem. This is what I want to do. Give me your execution plan.”

No Shame In Seeking AI Assistance, Says Saylor

Saylor advised people to set their egos aside and have the “humility” to seek help from AI.

“Put your interest first. Your family will thank you in years to come,” he said.

Saylor, with an estimated net worth of $4.6 billion per Forbes, founded business analytics software firm MicroStrategy. He later steered its corporate coffers into Bitcoin, rebranding it as “Strategy.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Ton Wanniwat on Shutterstock.com