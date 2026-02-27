XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is way off $2, yet recent industry discussions suggest the token and the XRP Ledger could play a central role in a digitized global financial system.

The XRP Ledger Has One Advantage

On the Paul Barron podcast, panelists addressed perceived competition between the Canton Network and the XRP Ledger.

The discussion argued that the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation using Canton for tokenization does not directly threaten XRP's use case.

Canton is designed for real-world asset tokenization and privacy across subnets, rather than cross-border liquidity.

By contrast, the XRP Ledger is described as a bridge asset system built for instant cross-border and cross-asset settlement.

Under that framework, tokenized assets issued on Canton that move across currencies or jurisdictions could still require a neutral liquidity layer such as XRP.

Tokenization of real-world assets was highlighted as a major long-term catalyst.

Hosts cited commentary from the World Economic Forum suggesting that a significant portion of global assets, from government treasuries to commodities, could eventually migrate on chain.

In that scenario, XRP would function as a shared liquidity pool connecting tokenized treasuries, gold, commodities and central bank digital currencies across borders in near real time.

Ripple's Strategic Positioning

Ripple is also seen as strengthening its institutional footprint through acquisitions and infrastructure expansion.

Speculation has emerged that Ripple could explore bank acquisitions to accelerate integration within the global financial system, potentially targeting institutions such as BNY or Standard Chartered. No formal announcements have been made.

Between 2023 and 2025, Ripple pursued acquisitions aimed at expanding custody, liquidity and stablecoin infrastructure.

Its stablecoin, RLUSD (CRYPTO: RLUSD) , is positioned as a potential "cash leg" for tokenized securities and commodities, complementing XRP's proposed role as a bridge asset.

In this framing, XRP is presented not merely as a speculative token but as a liquidity layer within a broader blockchain-based financial architecture focused on interoperability and tokenized collateral.

Image: Shutterstock