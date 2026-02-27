Bitcoin slipped back toward $66,000 even as ETF inflows remained robust, with broader sentiment stuck in the extreme fear zone at 16; liquidations stand at $258.85 million over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $254.5 million in net inflows on Thursday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $6.57 million in net inflows.

The meme coin sector dropped around 3% to $34.3 billion over the past 24 hours.

Trader Commentary:

Trader Jelle said Bitcoin is reclaiming its 4-hour 50 EMA as support for the first time in two months, an early sign of short-term strength. However, significant resistance remains overhead, and a breakout above the descending trendline would be needed to open a relief move toward the mid-$70,000 range.

Trader KillaXBT highlighted Mar. 18 as the next key pivot date, aligning with major economic data. Over the past nine months, Bitcoin has declined roughly 5% around similar releases six consecutive times, with the last event-driven rally occurring in May 2025. He said the upcoming reaction could define a local high or low depending on positioning into the event.

CryptosBatman warned that Ethereum appears weak following its recent bounce, facing rejection at a bearish order block. A stochastic "death cross," which has previously marked local tops, adds to downside risk. He suggested fading momentum makes capital preservation prudent as a retrace looks increasingly likely.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said if Solana loses momentum, major historical support levels sit at $50.22, $22.47 and $9.98, zones where buyers previously stepped in.

Crypto Tony said XRP testing $1.50 would be an ideal next step. He noted that XRP often outperforms once momentum builds, meaning it could accelerate quickly if broader conditions improve.

Trader Tardigrade added that Dogecoin is approaching its monthly candle close while holding a major long-term support zone often considered a strong accumulation level. A close above that area would preserve its broader bullish structure, while a breakdown could expose further downside.

Image: Shutterstock